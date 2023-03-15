Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HRTG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.40.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 6.3 %

HRTG stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 202,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 106,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

