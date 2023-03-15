Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,386,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 3,024,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 677.3 days.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HEGIF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.20.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hengan International Group (HEGIF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.