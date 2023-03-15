Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,386,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 3,024,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 677.3 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

