Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hello Pal International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Hello Pal International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.30.

About Hello Pal International

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

