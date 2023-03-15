Hello Group (MOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hello Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Institutional Trading of Hello Group
About Hello Group
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hello Group (MOMO)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.