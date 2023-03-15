Hello Group (MOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

About Hello Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hello Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.