Hedron Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $94.12 Million (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Hedron has a total market cap of $94.12 million and approximately $656,763.10 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedron token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00417807 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.69 or 0.28243996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Hedron

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.