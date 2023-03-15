Hedera Price Reaches $0.0603 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $60.24 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,083,557,506 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,083,557,506.036327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06714704 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $69,072,781.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

