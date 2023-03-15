Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.14

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (ASX:HM1 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hearts and Minds Investments Price Performance

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,500.00 ($43,000.00). Insiders own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hearts and Minds Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hearts and Minds Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.