Headinvest LLC Purchases 3,585 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.81. 4,423,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,724. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

