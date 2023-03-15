Headinvest LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $332.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

