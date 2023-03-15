Headinvest LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Down 6.9 %

Shell Increases Dividend

SHEL stock traded down $4.10 on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. 8,846,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

