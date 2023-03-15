Headinvest LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. 2,769,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,964. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

