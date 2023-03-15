Headinvest LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. 2,940,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.