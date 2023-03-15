Headinvest LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,376. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

