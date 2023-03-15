Headinvest LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises about 1.7% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,489,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Waters by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after buying an additional 112,698 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Waters by 1,012.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:WAT traded down $12.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.11. 270,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,189. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

