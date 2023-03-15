Head-To-Head Comparison: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) & Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macerich and Service Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $859.16 million 2.47 -$66.07 million ($0.30) -32.90 Service Properties Trust $1.86 billion 0.91 -$132.38 million ($0.80) -12.76

Macerich has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Macerich pays out -226.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Macerich has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Macerich has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -7.69% -2.19% -0.81% Service Properties Trust -7.11% -9.26% -1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Macerich and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 5 3 2 0 1.70 Service Properties Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $12.85, suggesting a potential upside of 30.19%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.85%. Given Macerich’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Summary

Macerich beats Service Properties Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

