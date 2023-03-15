HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) versus California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Critical Contrast

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California BanCorp and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 HBT Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

California BanCorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.97%. HBT Financial has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given California BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than HBT Financial.

This table compares California BanCorp and HBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $78.35 million 2.20 $21.11 million $2.52 8.23 HBT Financial $187.77 million 3.42 $56.46 million $2.09 9.55

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 23.54% 13.27% 1.09% HBT Financial 32.21% 16.06% 1.40%

Risk and Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HBT Financial beats California BanCorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About HBT Financial

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.