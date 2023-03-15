Harspring Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,500 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up 2.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,548. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

