Harspring Capital Management LLC Buys 88,500 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. IAC accounts for about 14.9% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of IAC worth $62,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IAC by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after purchasing an additional 516,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in IAC by 14.1% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,889,000 after purchasing an additional 432,444 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 208,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,673. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.