Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,227,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 2,066,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,135.0 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HRGLF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

