Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 7,673,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,784,618. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

