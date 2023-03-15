Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Plans — Dividend of $0.06

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.39) to GBX 364 ($4.44) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,960,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,188,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Haleon by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after buying an additional 2,509,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

