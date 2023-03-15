GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. GXChain has a market cap of $32.82 million and approximately $673.28 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001787 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005486 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001273 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003690 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.