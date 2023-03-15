GXChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,033.06 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and $1,033.06 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001811 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005527 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003703 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

