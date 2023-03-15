Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Hits $0.0755

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $21.89 million and $573,937.54 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

