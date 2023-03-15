Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

GOF opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.