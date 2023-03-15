Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
GOF opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $19.27.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
