Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.93 million-$557.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.45-$2.80 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GES traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.