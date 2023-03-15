Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.33. 60,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.6197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

