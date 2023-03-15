Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Gritstone bio Stock Up 14.6 %

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

