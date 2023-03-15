Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.16. Grifols shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 710,781 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

About Grifols

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after purchasing an additional 591,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.



Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

