Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,332 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.29% of Green Dot worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Green Dot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Green Dot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Green Dot Price Performance

Green Dot Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 201,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $807.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

