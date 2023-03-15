GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 9.8%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.61. 683,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,597,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in GrafTech International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

