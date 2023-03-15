Gould Capital LLC Purchases 395 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $344,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,393. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $70.09.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

