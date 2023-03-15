Gould Capital LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.0% of Gould Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. 4,222,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,545,080. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

