Gould Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Gould Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

EFA stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. 11,590,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,014,133. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

