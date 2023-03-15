Gould Capital LLC Acquires 925 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Gould Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,807,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,376,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

