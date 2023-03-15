good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 81933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of good natured Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$51.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

