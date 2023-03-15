Goldfinch Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $29.48 million and approximately $545,996.77 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,945,419 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

