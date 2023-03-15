GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 484,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

GMYTF remained flat at C$94.75 during trading on Tuesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a twelve month low of C$94.50 and a twelve month high of C$94.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.97.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

