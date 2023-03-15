Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of GOOD opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.28 million, a P/E ratio of -155.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

GOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

