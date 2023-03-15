Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 4.7 %
GOODO stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.
