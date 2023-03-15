Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 4.7 %

GOODO stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348.

