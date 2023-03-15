GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. GitLab’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.
GitLab Stock Down 23.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18.
In related news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
