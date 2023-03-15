GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. GitLab’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

GitLab Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $6,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GitLab by 419.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.