Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.31. 1,951,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.