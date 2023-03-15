Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.6% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after buying an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. 940,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.