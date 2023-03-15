GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.77. 608,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,048. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

