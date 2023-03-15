Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Getty Images updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Getty Images Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of GETY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. Getty Images has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $37.88.
Insider Activity at Getty Images
In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.
