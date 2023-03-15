Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Getty Images updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Getty Images Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GETY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. Getty Images has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $37.88.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

