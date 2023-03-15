Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Getty Images updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Getty Images Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.99.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

