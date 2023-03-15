Getty Images’ (GETY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GETY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

Shares of GETY opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

