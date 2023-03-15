George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.32

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$161.32 and traded as high as C$165.00. George Weston shares last traded at C$162.83, with a volume of 150,765 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.33.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$169.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.