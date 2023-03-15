Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 838,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genpact Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE G traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $2,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,435,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $2,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,435,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,725 shares of company stock worth $10,824,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

