Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $114.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 114.60 ($1.40), with a volume of 161254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.46).

Several research analysts have issued reports on GENL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 181 ($2.21) to GBX 163 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Genel Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54. The company has a market capitalization of £320.19 million, a P/E ratio of -187.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.84.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

